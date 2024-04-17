Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.70.

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 18,449.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 58,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Repligen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $164.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 228.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

