AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Benchmark raised their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,816.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,323 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in AAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AAR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in AAR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

