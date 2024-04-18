Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Veru Price Performance

Shares of Veru stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Veru has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.21.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. Veru had a negative net margin of 405.04% and a negative return on equity of 257.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 69,330 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

