Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

