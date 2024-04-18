Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Tenon Medical Trading Down 2.4 %
Tenon Medical stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Tenon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.24.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 532.14% and a negative return on equity of 934.11%.
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.
