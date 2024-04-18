Barclays Trims WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price to $8.50

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WKME. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.36.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WalkMe

WalkMe Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WKME opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.