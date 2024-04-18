Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

NYSE ALLY opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 86.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

