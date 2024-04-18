Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after buying an additional 23,517,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,765,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 465.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,109,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,777 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $9,816,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,224,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBD shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

