Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

