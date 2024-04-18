Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMEA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.