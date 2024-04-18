Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $207,399.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 237,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 319.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

