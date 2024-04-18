Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT at C$15.56

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -269.70%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

