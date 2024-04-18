Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $358,792.40 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,383 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $358,792.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,546.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $315,672.39.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

