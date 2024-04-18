Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $86.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 777.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 202,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

