Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTDR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $5.54 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

