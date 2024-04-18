Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 27,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

