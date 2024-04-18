BMO Capital Markets Cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $195.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.05.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $179.96 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $516.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

