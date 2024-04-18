Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Indaptus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

