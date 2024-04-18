Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $138.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average is $138.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.