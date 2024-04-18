Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Insider Buys A$30,000.00 in Stock

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE – Get Free Report) insider Antony (Tony) Sage purchased 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,354.84).

Antony (Tony) Sage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Antony (Tony) Sage 730,292,498 shares of Cyclone Metals stock.

Cyclone Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.26.

About Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, lithium, iron ore, copper, uranium, gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Block 103 Magnetite Iron Ore project located in Schefferville, Quebec, Canada.

