Mark Leonard Singleton Sells 4,000 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $19,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Leonard Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $29,865.99.

NYSE:BVS opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $372.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.84 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

