Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Fernando Machado Sells 2,361 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Fernando Machado sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $100,248.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $259,048.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Braze Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Braze by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Braze by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

