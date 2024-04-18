Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Releases Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 21.30%.
Greystone Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLGI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.22. Greystone Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.35.
Greystone Logistics Company Profile
