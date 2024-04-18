Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Releases Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLGI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.22. Greystone Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

