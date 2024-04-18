Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £149.94 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Neill Abrams purchased 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($186.66).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.33) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 463.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 549.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -916.32 and a beta of 1.71. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 340 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,017 ($12.66).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

