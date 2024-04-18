CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.