Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE SNMP opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00.

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

