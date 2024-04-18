Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 20.0 %

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

