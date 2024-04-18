InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,231.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,379.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,948,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,231.64 per share, with a total value of $1,081,379.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,948,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,610,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.50 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,524,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,238 shares of company stock worth $2,097,646. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

