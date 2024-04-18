KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 82 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,040,000 after buying an additional 133,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $525.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.48. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

