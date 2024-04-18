PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.82.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $115.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

