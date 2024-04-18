Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

