Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.91.

Several brokerages have commented on LU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Lufax has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). Lufax had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $965.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 148.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

