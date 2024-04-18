Short Interest in Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Rises By 7.1%

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.