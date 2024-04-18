Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Drops By 7.1%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Baozun by 1,700.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,673 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Stock Performance

Baozun stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.58. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $391.61 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Articles

