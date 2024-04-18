C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Bank of America

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.21.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $68.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

