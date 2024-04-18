FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vistra Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vistra in a report issued on Sunday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2028 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Vistra Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. Vistra has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 16.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

