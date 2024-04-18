Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
SPLP stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10,139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.