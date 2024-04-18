Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Announces Earnings Results

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.71%.

Surge Components Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPRS opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.14. Surge Components has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.61.

Get Surge Components alerts:

Surge Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.