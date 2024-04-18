Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Announces Earnings Results

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.71%.
Surge Components Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPRS opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.14. Surge Components has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.61.
Surge Components Company Profile
