StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
PULM opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.92.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 63.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
