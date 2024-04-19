RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
RF Industries Stock Performance
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
