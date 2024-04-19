StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,065,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,441.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 113,959 shares of company stock worth $466,521 over the last ninety days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.