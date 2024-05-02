Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.93. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

