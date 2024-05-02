Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 72,376 Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $370.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1499 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.