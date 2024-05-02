Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SilverCrest Metals (SIL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SilverCrest Metals (CVE: SIL) recently:

4/23/2024 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.50.

4/23/2024 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$7.50.

4/19/2024 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.50.

4/19/2024 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$9.50 to C$12.00.

3/12/2024 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.25 to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2024 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.25 to C$9.00.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00. In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00. Also, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

