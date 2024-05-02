Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €8.42 ($9.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 0.71. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52 week low of €4.48 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of €9.70 ($10.43).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.70 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.11% of Idaho Strategic Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.