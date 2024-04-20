Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 105,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 49,761 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $151.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

