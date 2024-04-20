Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Stock Price Down 2%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,714,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,246,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Cybin Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
