J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,965 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 251,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.03. 8,688,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,859,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

