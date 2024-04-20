urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Down 2.5%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. 33,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 117,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

urban-gro Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of urban-gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in urban-gro by 128.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 68.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

