Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.16. The company has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

