Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Mizuho

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $197.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on H. Barclays reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.88.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.81. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

